Mark Roberts a firefighter for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has just released a brand new book like no other! “Cooking Wild” is an adventure cook book with a twist!
This book is full of recipes, hints, tips, walks and guides.
Not only can you read it at home or out on your walks but you can watch Mark cook these dishes in wild via the YouTube links provided in the book, like making tasty puddings whilst rock climbing in the Peak District or barbecue trout by a Scottish loch.
The book is perfect for a family on a day’s mini adventure to an epic expedition. Mark says, that as well as dedicating the book to his dad, John, he's written the book for a wide audience from foodies, chefs, foragers, Bushcrafters, adventurers, Scouting groups, forest schools, walkers, families, individuals, farmers, outdoor enthusiasts and everyone in between!
He wants it to be a book that doesn't sit on your kitchen shelf never getting used or followed to the exact instructions, he wants it to be taken to the wild, get its pages dirty and corners bent while it shares the adventures of the person who bought it.
He wants Cooking Wild to create and inspire adventures not only in cooking but in getting outdoors to explore, dream and discover!