Edale author Sarah Lister writes first stand-alone guide to Kinder Scout

Kinder Scout is a famed mountain in the Peak District walked upon by many thousands of people every year.

The mountain has multiple access points, varied walks and excellent public transport links, but no stand-alone guidebook.

Published on 1 February, Mountain Walks Kinder Scout by Sarah Lister features fifteen routes of varying distances and difficulties on and around the mountain's High Peak plateaux.

From flat valley options, nature spotting and wild swimming secret spots to big days out on the remotest parts of the moor and illustrated with stunning photography and industry-standard Ordnance Survey mapping, this book has routes to inspire every walker.

It is packed with essential information to appeal to both novice and experienced walkers, including access details, safety advice, navigation information and local amenities. Free downloadable GPX files are also included.

Lister said: 'Whether you’re visiting Kinder Scout for the first time (lucky you!) or you’ve already walked all of the well-known paths, this book will likely offer you something new.

‘You may just find yourself standing in the middle of a grough or walking along a trod having the time of your life! I do hope so! And if you don’t know what these words mean – there’s even a glossary so that you can find out. All of this in a tiny book that I hope will get truly battered by the weather!'

The routes will give all walkers a wide range of options, showing that there are many more alternatives to the classic ‘up and down’ route, but also to make these sometimes forbidding summits more accessible by giving bad weather options, routes to do with families/less able walkers and medium options to help you work up to ‘the big one’.

Sustainability will be a key consideration, with comprehensive public transport options and ideas for supporting the local area when visiting.

Sarah Lister is a qualified Hill and Moorland Leader based in Edale village at the foot of Kinder Scout.

The landscape first captured her attention in 2016 and since then has inspired her work as a Career Coach and host of two podcasts, Wild About Kinder and About The Adventure.