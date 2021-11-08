Derbyshire’s children’s authors for Children's Book Week

-

Many writers claim that writing for children can be difficult – how do you keep a child entertained in the modern world with just words on a sheet of paper?

However, these five brilliant authors from Derbyshire have accomplished this. Their combined work contains some brilliant literature for kids.

Abi Burlingham

Abi Burlingham is best known for her “Grub” series of books, following the misadventures of the eponymously named dog. These include Ruby and Grub, Grub in Love and Grub’s Pups. She also wrote A Mystery for Megan for slightly older readers.

Caryl Hart

The award-winning author Caryl Hart’s backlog of children’s books is enormous. She’s written educational children’s literature, such as Meet the Planets and Meet the Oceans, as well as her “How to” series. This features entries including How to Track a Sabre-Tooth Tiger and How to Save a Superhero.

Ann Featherstone

Ilkeston’s Ann Feathestone doesn’t exclusively write children’s books – she’s also written non-fiction for adults. However, her book entitled A World of Kindness is a fantastic read for children of all ages.

Sue Wilkins

Sue Wilkins has written a plethora of heart-warming children’s books, including Fearless Flynn and Arkwright the Duck. She’s also adapted some true stories into Children’s media, for example, Alfie’s Story and Millie, Molly and Daisy.

Rik Carpenter