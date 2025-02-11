Derbyshire writer Sally-Anne Martyn on romantic reads and awkard Valentine moments

As Cupid draw back his bow in readiness, millions will wait by the letter box in the hope that a heart festooned card will drop on the matt and a secret admirer will let you know that you are ‘the one.’

Although I suppose Cupid works via social media and email these days, so now you are doomed to stare at your phone all day instead. For those already in relationships, a card will be slid across the breakfast table and if you’re really lucky, a bunch of flowers that weren’t bought at the petrol station on the way home the previous evening.

I have only ever received one card that was not from a significant other. I was sixteen years old, and my mum ran excitedly into the kitchen to hand it me. To say I was happy was an understatement, the awkward and insecure me actually had an admirer! My parents watched as I opened it and proudly displayed it on the kitchen cabinet. It was only the next day that something struck me like a Cupid’s arrow to the gut. I had seen that handwriting somewhere before.

It wasn’t my mum or my dad’s handiwork; I knew that much, and my sister’s had long since left home. My dad’s office was at the front of the house and so I wandered in there and it hit me. It was the office junior, a quiet, geeky boy who had never shown any romantic interest in me whatsoever. When I questioned my parents, the truth came out. They had bought the card and asked him to write it. He wasn’t even an admirer; he was just a willing participant in this Valentines act of sympathy. If the floor could have swallowed me up as deeply as I’d wished at that point, I’d still be clawing my way out of the Darley Dale soil now.

Sally-Anne Martyn

I do wonder how many ‘anonymous’ admirers truly stay anonymous. If I had spent the best part of fifty pounds on a dozen red roses, I would want full credit. Also, there seems something vaguely unnerving about somebody knowing your address or place of work and never knowing who they are, though that said, I’m sure sixteen-year-old me wouldn’t have minded.

Even for those in long term relationships there is still an expectation. I’m not a fan of the; ‘Oh we don’t do Valentine’s; we show each other love every day of the year!’

I don’t believe them. Nobody has enough romance in them for each of the 365 days. So I say buy that card and show your other half you love them, even if it is with a last-minute garage purchase.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, I have the perfect romantic read, by Swadlincote author, Kristina Thornton: Claire Morris is Completely Lost. When Claire’s dad dies unexpectedly, she quits her hectic life and rents a Peak District cottage. Can Claire rebuild her life in Baliston? Or is she running away from her problems?

Sally-Anne's suggestions for books this month

For those looking for a grittier read, The Lollipop Man is a nail-biting thriller by Daniel Sellers, and is published on February the 20th by Allison & Busby. ‘When a young girl is snatched from a West Yorkshire town there are eerie similarities with a cold case from many years earlier. It can’t be the same killer, can it?’

Sally-Anne Martyn was born and grew up in Derbyshire on a diet of Hammer House & Tales of the Unexpected. Much of the inspiration of her work comes from that time, and the strong working class women she was surrounded by.

Her latest book, The Beauty Queen, is available to buy on kindle or paperback on Amazon.co.uk and you can follow Sally-Anne on Instagram: @sallyannemartyn FB: @sallyannemartyn .Website: www.sallyannemartyn.com