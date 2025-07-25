Derbyshire writer Sally-Anne Martyn on puppy love and recommended reads

You know how we go on to have another baby after the pain of labour? Well I think it’s the same about getting a puppy (but without the stitches and laughing gas).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Somehow the brain forgets those weeks and months of mopping up accidents, retrieving remote controls / shoes / food (delete as applicable) from tiny teeth and chooses to go through the whole thing all over again. It’s madness, yet here I am again, this time with a cute, but naughty Toy Poodle called Cookie.

It’s not an exaggeration to say my life wouldn’t be anywhere near as full and happy if it hadn’t included dogs. I was born into a house with a feisty Yorkshire Terrier that point blank refused to be molly coddled with a bow in her hair, and from then on my life has been dominated by dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I blame (or thank?) my mum for my knack of always squeezing ‘just one more’ through the front door. I remember when I was eleven playing out and watching as she exited a neighbours car cradling a fluffy German Shepherd Dog puppy called Sadie. My dad had no idea our resident GSD was about to get a sister, but mum was in love with this beautiful dog, and I fear if he’d asked her to choose, he’d have been packing a suitcase that evening (tip: never ask a dog lover to choose between you and the dog… trust me on that).

It’s not an exaggeration to say my life wouldn’t be anywhere near as full and happy if it hadn’t included dogs

Dogs are family and more. They don’t judge, they stay by your side (all the way to the bathroom for some!) and when the rest of the world has had enough of you, their love and loyalty remains.

The only downside to this love is that dogs don’t live as long as we do. To lose a loyal companion can be one of the most painful experiences a human can endure. For some years I volunteered with the Blue Cross on the Pet Bereavement Helpline. It was tough to hear the pain of all those people who had, like me, lost their best friend, but dog lovers get it, the pain is immense. I have the ashes of all my past dogs and when it’s my time they’re coming in the coffin with me, we’ll haunt the earth eternally together.

All of my books have featured a dog, in my first, ‘The Clinic,’ Duke the Dobermann becomes a hero in the story. One thing you can be sure of when picking up my books is that the dog never dies, in the world of fiction at least I can keep them alive forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My dogs have mostly been rescue dogs, rescue is my favourite breed. Often, they are older and house trained which is a huge bonus (trust me, we’ve spent a small fortune in kitchen roll and wet wipes in the past month). I am typing this surrounded by my dogs who are all fast asleep, a little break from the chaos for me. And to slightly mis-quote some wise person, I’m letting sleeping dogs (and one puppy) lie.

Sally-Anne Martyn's top books for this month

Recommended reads: My current read is written by real life Crown Court Judge, Nicola Williams. When a junior clerk is accused of murdering a senior clerk, Lee Mitchell steps in to defend him, but she soon realises she doesn’t know who can be trusted.

A must for all dog lovers is ‘Pukka’s Promise’ by Ted Kerasote. A comprehensive look into doing the best for our dogs.

Sally-Anne Martyn was born and grew up in Derbyshire on a diet of Hammer House & Tales of the Unexpected. Much of the inspiration of her work comes from that time, and the strong working class women she was surrounded by.