Derbyshire writer Sally-Anne Martyn on muddy boots, rock legends and recommended reads

Soon hundreds of thousands of music lovers will be making their way to a small village in the southwest of England and turning it into a city, a city with a disproportionate amount of tie dye and face glitter. I have never been to the Glastonbury Festival and in truth have only ever felt I was missing out once. It was 1997 and Radiohead were headlining the main stage in the pouring rain, and they were incredible. I watched from my living room all cosy and dry, but I’d still have swapped the convenience of a plumbed in toilet to experience what is widely accepted as one of the best Glastonbury sets of all time.

Though seemingly expensive at almost £400 a ticket, you do get to see a lot of bands and performances for that money, and given that the average ticket cost for just one gig is now around £80, it’s not bad at all. It’s all the other stuff that a festival of this size involves that prevents me rolling up a sleeping bag and dusting down the cooler box. Traffic for a start. I’m not good in traffic jams and I am one of those annoying friends that want to leave everything early, so I don’t get caught up in the inevitable stampeed for home.

Also, Glastonbury is so huge that to plan a day there mooching from stage to stage requires an Ordinance Survey Map and compass. I prefer a festival where I can see the stage from my blow-up bed and not pass out with hunger before I’ve found the falafel truck. And then, of course…the dreaded toilets. You only have to hear the word ‘Portaloo’ and the smell of blue disinfectant, and the sight of soggy toilet roll springs to mind. However, there is one huge bonus for anyone with a golden ticket this year…

Rod iStewart s sure to lift the spirits in a spiky haired blaze of rock star swagger and sequins.

Rod Stewart will be playing the Legend set. Ever since I first clapped ears on the tartan sporting, blonde adoring crooner as a child, I was in love. This year I saw him in Poland and any reservations I might have had about watching a once hip thrusting sex god at eighty years old were quickly put aside, he still has all the moves. In my humble opinion You’re in my Heart is one of the best love songs ever written and there was a possible urban myth started by my dad that Maggie May was the instigator for my creation in this world…and so it was written in the stars that I would love him from the start. His voice is as powerful as ever and his love for blondes still strong (brunette backing singer auditionees may aswell ‘stand down’).

He has been unwell recently, having to cancel several Las Vegas concerts, hopefully resting himself for the big event. I hope all those that hold the Glastonbury golden tickets get to see him, because no matter what the weather in Somerset, Rod is sure to lift the spirits in a spiky haired blaze of rock star swagger and sequins.

Book recommendations.

Two twisty thrillers for June! they include The Vow by Stephanie London – ‘It’s the wedding of the year…for all the wrong reasons.’ as well as My Name Was Eden by Eleanor Barker-White – ‘An edge-of-your-seat thriller that peels back the layers of a family that's not as perfect as it seems.’

Sally-Anne Martyn was born and grew up in Derbyshire on a diet of Hammer House & Tales of the Unexpected. Much of the inspiration of her work comes from that time, and the strong working class women she was surrounded by.

Sally-Anne Martyn was born and grew up in Derbyshire on a diet of Hammer House & Tales of the Unexpected. Much of the inspiration of her work comes from that time, and the strong working class women she was surrounded by.