Derbyshire writer Sally-Anne Martyn on eighties winters and books for January

Sally-Anne Martyn

The first flakes of snow have fallen just as most of us are heading back to work and school. Except that is, some schools are announcing closures for fear of slips and slides resulting in trips to hospital and possibly court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Snowflakes!’ nay-sayers shout, ‘In my day we walked to school barefoot, chipped the ice off the free school milk and sat next to frozen radiators while the teacher blasted out ‘She’ll be coming round the mountain,’ on the school piano wearing fingerless gloves!’

Well, maybe it wasn’t quite that extreme, but unless the whole heating system had broken down and the pipes frozen solid, then we would be trudging up the hill to school regardless of the weather. 1970’s /80’s kids were built from strong stuff. Findus Crispy Pancakes, tinned fruit & sweets with enough e numbers to keep a rave party going into the early hours. Our primary school in Hathersage had a playing field perfect for snow games, a hill so steep that when you decided to brave the sledge the only thing between you and the road below was a very thick and prickly hedge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, ice burn and thorn induced injuries were not the biggest fears when venturing out on a snowy playtime. Far worse was that your duffle coat and polyester trousers proved no match for the weather, and on your return into the classroom you would be faced with the horror of all horrors…the wet clothes box. This box was the lost and found clothes from the previous decades. Left after sports days, swimming trips etc, the assortment of clothes you would be forced to choose from were not to be found in Chelsea Girl or C&A, but more likely the village jumble sale. And if your own clothes were soaked through, you would be handed the ones with the nearest fit to you, fashion be damned!

Two Derbyshire writer feature as Sally's recommendations this month

I remember the shame of spending the rest of the school day skulking around in tartan flares and an itchy wool jumper, as my own clothes stubbornly refused to dry on the radiator. Sniggers from classmates only slight less humiliating than when we were forced to wear our vests and pants to do PE. Today we are much more aware of children’s feelings and sensitivities, back then it was a case of put up and shut up. So maybe a day off school isn’t quite such a bad idea after all.

If you’ve managed to avoid the ‘wet clothes box’, I’d like to recommend some great books to get you through January.

Single in the Snow – Helen Whittaker, a Chesterfield born writer: When serial dater Jen's latest relationship ends in disaster, she decides to stop focusing on men and please herself, by taking a 'grown-up gap year' in the Canadian ski resort of Whistler. Her only rule is to stay single for the entire ski season…but can she stick to it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slings and Arrows – by Derby writer, Nick McLoughlin. The first flakes of snow have fallen just as most of us are heading back to work and school. Except that is, some schools are announcing closures for fear of slips and slides resulting in trips to hospital and possibly court. Terry’s life is falling apart. The only chink of light is the unlikely success of the White Hart darts team, but Terry’s teammates are facing problems of their own. When Terry’s son reveals some surprising news and Terry makes a visit to the doctor, he is left with no choice but to consider what matters most in his life.

Sally-Anne Martyn was born and grew up in Derbyshire on a diet of Hammer House & Tales of the Unexpected. Much of the inspiration of her work comes from that time, and the strong working class women she was surrounded by.

Her latest book, The Beauty Queen, is available to buy on kindle or paperback on Amazon.co.uk and you can follow Sally-Anne on Instagram: @sallyannemartyn FB: @sallyannemartyn .Website: www.sallyannemartyn.com