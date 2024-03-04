Derbyshire children’s charity celebrates World Book Day with the gift of a free book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On World Book Day which takes place on Thursday 7th March 2024, all children who visit a Lighthouse Charity Shop on the day will be able to receive a free book. This is part of the charity’s Great Book Giveaway which aims to gift books to children at school and other projects across Derbyshire, to inspire young minds to learn, grow and create through the power of a great book.

Kate Hill Head of Children & Families Outreach says: “As a charity we believe in supporting local communities and we have already given away over 1,000 books in the last year. With over 30 Lighthouse Charity Shops, we're incredibly excited to provide this gift for as many children as possible. A story has enormous power in helping a child to create and envision a whole world on the pages of a book. We hope this gesture helps their imaginations to grow, to develop their literacy skills and to dream of what's possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad