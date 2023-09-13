Watch more videos on Shots!

Crossing the Line is a breathtaking and fast-moving action thriller telling the gripping story of Jack Wallace and his arduous 5,000-mile journey to the dense and impenetrable Central American Belizean jungle with a group of audacious and unruly British soldiers. There, they find themselves implicated in illegal trading between the military and the ruthless Sinaloa drug cartel.

The author explains, ‘I have been very fortunate to have had quite varied and unexpected experiences in life, both in the Armed Forces and the Police and decided to incorporate some of the fascinating encounters into a fictitious novel which would keep readers engaged and gripped.’

Crossing the line is an exciting action thriller which includes mystery, intrigue, murder, social injustice and adventure. Focusing on the main character’s personal journey, the story is fast paced and really pulls the reader in, exploring friendships and corruption along the way.

Keith continues, ‘I have shared my experiences for many years and both my family and friends urged me to write a book as they have enjoyed hearing my encounters and felt they should be shared with a wider audience.

"I have a combined service of over 37 years as a soldier in the Armed Forces, both abroad and operationally, and served in the Police… so I have incorporated some of the experiences, knowledge, and characters I have encountered.’

Crossing the Line touches on many themes, including the importance of camaraderie to active servicemen and friendship between men more generally, criminal activities conducted by soldiers in the armed forces, as well as the impact of the drug trade on ordinary Central Americans.

Keith Dobson began his career as a soldier, serving in Germany, Belize and Cyprus and experiencing active service during the Falklands War.

Later, he joined the police service, achieving the rank of Detective Superintendent in Specialist Operations at Scotland Yard.

Keith draws on his extensive experience and knowledge to add weight and credibility to this thrilling novel.