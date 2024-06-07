Derbyshire author's debut novel is set in the Peak District and spurred by personal grief

KIrstina Thornton's debut novel Claire Morris Is Completely Lost will be published on July 25, 2024.

A Derbyshire woman has written her debut novel which is set in the Peak District.

Kristina Thornton, 41, is the author of Claire Morris is Completely Lost which will be published by Northodox Press on July 25, 2024.

The story which is set in the noughties is wrapped in family drama, self-discovery and an age-defying friendship. It’s about a London party girl whose life changes when she retreats to the Peak District after losing a parent and finds a gorgeous guy to mend her heart.

Through Claire’s story, Kristina explores the devastation of a sudden loss. The author felt compelled to write about grief, after her dad died in a motorbike crash over a decade ago. Kristina, who lives near Swadlincote, said: “I knew I wanted to write about the utter disbelief and grief felt after a sudden death. The complex emotions I experienced and still experience inspired me to write my debut novel. Even though it focuses on family and friendship, there was always going to be a romantic story at its heart.”

A former BBC presenter and broadcast journalist, Kristina worked at BBC Radio Derby and BBC Radio Gloucestershire clocking up17 years’ working in radio.

Kristina, who is married and has two sons, said: “After taking voluntary redundancy from the BBC at the end of 2020, I started writing this book about grief and love. Just before my 40th birthday, Northodox Press offered to publish Claire Morris is Completely Lost. It was the best present ever.”

The book, priced £8.99, will be published in paperback and ebook form.