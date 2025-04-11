Derbyshire author on Easter eggs of the eighties and April recommended reading

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not long now until you can indulge in all the things you gave up for lent, that is if you haven’t crumbled already (I have!). Easter is just around the corner and that means chocolate, and lots of it.

There are all kinds of fancy-pants eggs on offer these days, you could treat yourself to a Fortum & Mason Easter Hamper, a snip at £300 or maybe a Cocoba Giant Egg at £180, though if you do you will probably have to turn the heating off and reconsider that holiday this year.

As incredible as these Easter treats are, I don’t think anything beats the eggs of ‘ye olde days’ i.e. the 70’s and 80’s. The king for me was the Smarties egg, crack it open to find a small bag of Smarties inside. Or maybe the ‘Yorkie’ egg snuggled in a cardboard truck? It felt like the jewel-coloured boxes were endless, piled up and added to by visiting relatives as the weekend went on.

The longest lasting egg I ever had was the Caramac egg which I was still nibbling at well into May. Not because it was so big or because I had too many other eggs, but because if you’ve ever eaten even a small bar of Caramac, you’ll know an egg sized amount is a sweet treat too far. Eat too much and your stomach felt like a washing machine on a spin cycle. This sweetest of sweet chocolate was discontinued in 2023, making a brief re-appearance in 2024 in a limited run. I imagine that many a tooth fairy will have seen their profits plummet on its demise.

My most memorable easter was the one where I knew I had finally grown up and the Easter Bunny was weaning me off chocolate. Instead of being presented with an assortment of brightly foil covered eggs, I got a Snoopy & Woodstock toothbrush. I have never had to work so hard to feign gratitude. Today I would love nothing more than that cute toothbrush, but back then it felt like the bunny had betrayed me in the worst way possible.

Of course, there’s more to Easter than egg hunts and family get togethers. When I was little it seemed like Jesus of Nazareth was on television every year. Though not particularly religious, I always loved it and for many years if someone asked me to picture Jesus, it would be Robert Powell I would see in my mind. I also blame that tv series for me getting the very first question in my GCSE RE exam wrong. ‘Where was Jesus born?’ A simple starter question an rookie RE student. I grabbed my pen, Robert Powell in mind and scribbled down ‘Nazareth!’ Only realising my embarrassing error on leaving the exam hall. I have since forgiven Robert, and the Easter Bunny for the toothbrush incident…now bring on the chocolate!

I hope you have a safe and peaceful Easter, here are my April book recommendations.

The brilliant historical fiction story, ‘Women of War’ by Louise Morrish. In WWI a surgeon and a soldier go to war – one boldly, one clandestinely. Both are women, and both will change the world . . . A romantic and deeply moving novel set in the early months of the First World War.

Next up, one to read to the little ones, to bring them down from that sugar fuelled high in time for bed. ‘The Very Noisy House’ by Sally Nicholls. A noisy adventure with a quiet bedtime ending.

