Derby author goes 'Dancing Through the Decades'

Dancing Through the Decades by Yvonne Wright published November 2024 IBSN 978-1-83628-105-4

Yvonne Wright, who was born in Derby, takes us on a journey through time from the 1960s to modern day. She tracks how new dance crazes affected young people, and the traditional social dancing scene of the time. This is either nostalgic, or interesting new learning, depending on the age of the reader.

As you read this short, but interesting, book you will realise that there is an underlying theme; dancing is good for us all. This becomes apparent in the last chapter; Why Dance?

The author includes a section of information about the dances mentioned in the book and a list of organisations for people to contact in order to get involved with dance themselves; be that to socialise, get fitter, learn a new skill or improve their emotional well being.

Yvonnejust before she started learning to dance

Yvonne has also set up a website www.dancingthroughthedecades.net in order to interact with her readers so this may generate another book.

Dancing Through the Decades is a well published book worthy of its £11.99 price tag and is also available as an ebook for those who prefer to read digitally.

