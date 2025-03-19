Derby author bringing strong women in history to life for modern readers

Anna Stuart

We all know something about Winston Churchill, legendary war leader, with his hat and cigar and his bullish, inspirational leadership through the terrible travails of WW2 – but how many people know anything about his wife, Clementine?

The English Wife by Anna Stuart is the first in an historical fiction trilogy to feature strong women from history. The author, who resides in Derby, was inspired by the women behind some of the most iconic men who for many of us, know so little about.

Anna says: "Clementine Churchill was a devoted wife and huge support to Winston Churchill, as he willingly acknowledged himself. She was also, however, a strong, brave and active woman, working tirelessly to promote the rights of women and children to decent working and living conditions whilst they battled, alongside the men, to help the Allies win the war. My novel works to bring her to life for modern readers in a way that I truly believe she deserves and I hope they enjoy discovering her story."

What readers are saying about Anna Stuart, ‘BLEW me away… I was in absolute AWE reading this… I could picture everything… SPEECHLESS… Brought tears to my eyes.’, ‘Shattered my heart… I was in tears… So powerful you feel as if you are there… Incredibly moving… Absolutely brilliant…' and ‘This book is everything! It deserves every one of its five stars and more!… I can’t recommend this book highly enough, the writing and the storyline are exquisite.’

The English Wife will be published on March 26, 2025 and will be available on Amazon.