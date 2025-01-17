Coasting author Elise Downing publishes guide to ninety car-free adventures

Jaggers Clough

Packed with inspiring ideas to get out and explore stunning locations in England, Scotland and Wales, Walk Britain by Elise Downing features ninety routes you can complete on foot without using a car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All accessible by public transport, the routes vary in length and difficulty, from multi-day adventures – such as the Pennine Way – to loops you can do before breakfast – such as Ladybower Reservoir.

More than fifty per cent of car journeys are for trips under five miles. By cutting out a few of these we can make a real impact on congestion and pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downing hopes that the book will demonstrate the wealth of opportunities for car-free adventures in the UK and act as a starting point for planning your own escapes. She said:

Walk Britain

"The most important thing for me was to make choosing to go car-free seem more fun, rather than like a huge sacrifice. Who doesn’t want to spend more of their holiday reading a book on the train or enjoying a worry-free post-adventure pint in the pub, and less time stuck in traffic or looking for parking spots? It’s not an all or nothing missive against ever driving anywhere (I still do!) but instead a collection of what I think are genuinely brilliant routes, while also hopefully being more accessible for the fact you don’t need a car to get to them. I think there's often a misconception that more remote spots are completely inaccessible without driving to them, but we actually have a relatively good public transport network here in the UK.

"I really wanted to put together a book which showcases some of my absolute favourite running and walking routes, which also happen to be accessible by public transport. Whether somebody doesn't own a car, is trying to be a little more environmentally minded or simply wants to spend less of their free time behind a wheel, I hope this book will provide some inspiration for places to go and things to see."

Downing is known for running 5,000 miles self-supported around the British coast. 301 days on the trail and 200 marathons later she was not only the youngest person, but also the only female to have completed the challenge. Coasting, the book about her journey, was published in July 2021.

Walk Britain is available to pre-order from adventurebooks.com