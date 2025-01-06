Ashbourne author releases thrilling sequel to acclaimed debut novel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashbourne-based Duncan Robb, the author of the highly successful Sharp Focus, is set to captivate readers once again with his second book, Four Meals from Anarchy.

This gripping story sees the return of Susie Jones, the former Royal Military Police officer turned investigative journalist, in a high-stakes race against time that will leave readers on the edge of their seats.

In Four Meals from Anarchy, the action begins just days before Christmas when a state-sponsored cyber-attack cripples the UK’s financial system. Unable to make payments or access cash, society begins to unravel. But as panic spreads, the stakes escalate when the children of key personnel are kidnapped.

Susie Jones, now working with the Cyber Crime Unit, must navigate a deadly web of intrigue and danger. With specialist help, Susie must summon all her resourcefulness to prevent a catastrophic explosion that could cost thousands of lives.

Duncan Robb with a copy of Four Meals from Anarchy

Four Meals from Anarchy is a fast-paced, high-concept page-turner that explores the fragility of modern systems, and the lengths people will go to in desperate times. Fans of Sharp Focus will relish the return of Susie’s grit, determination, and ingenuity as she faces her most dangerous challenge yet.

Duncan Robb commented, “I’m excited to bring Susie back for this new story. It’s a tale of resilience and resourcefulness in the face of unimaginable challenges, and I think readers will really connect with the tension and humanity at its core.”

The novel is out now and is available online, in paperback and e-book format.

Duncan is a local author whose debut novel, Sharp Focus, was shortlisted for the critically acclaimed Lindisfarne Prize for Crime and Thriller fiction. Duncan brings authenticity and depth to his writing, capturing the imagination of readers around the world.

Follow Duncan on Facebook or Instagram or www.duncanrobbauthor.com for updates and behind-the-scenes insights.