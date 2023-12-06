A novel idea – Derbyshire housebuilder launches book swap for local children
Children across Derbyshire are invited to pick up a FREE book of their choice* from Redrow East Midlands’ Hackwood Grange in Mickleover, Foxbridge Manor in Castle Donington or The Nook in Etwall.
The books are available to collect from the housebuilder’s specially designated reading corner, with a library box including brand-new editions of popular children’s tales, featuring a range of mythical monsters, royal princesses and cute animals, for local families in the area to enjoy.
To ensure the library remains well-stocked for Derbyshire book lovers, Redrow is calling on the local community to swap their unwanted books for somebody else’s finished reads. To take part, bookworms in the community can visit Hackwood Grange, Foxbridge Manor or The Nook to browse through the library and make an exchange.
Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director for Redrow East Midlands, said: “At Redrow, we are committed to creating a positive impact on the local community which help make Derbyshire a great place to live – which is why we’re delighted to be launching our first book swap.
“Sadly, we know that not every child has access to books of their own, and that this can greatly impact their literacy levels and love of reading. To help nurture a passion for literature from an early age, and to ensure no child goes without a book to read, we’re encouraging families of all ages to come along to Hackwood Grange, Foxbridge Manor or The Nook and pick up a free book to enjoy.
“To ensure there’s something for everyone, we’re encouraging anyone living in Derbyshire to donate their unwanted books and pick up one they’re yet to experience. We look forward to welcoming Derbyshire’s bookworms and sharing our love of literature. Happy reading!”
Redrow East Midlands currently has eight developments across the region. In Derbyshire, Redrow is building high-quality, new homes at Hackwood Grange, in Mickleover, The Nook, in Etwall, and Foxbridge Manor, in Castle Donington.
To find out more about Redrow’s developments across the East Midlands, including Derbyshire, please visit: redrow.co.uk/locations/east-midlands.
*Subject to availability, while stock lasts.