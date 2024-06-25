Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The countdown to Bonsall Art Trail begins...Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June - 10am to 5pm.

With just days to go, the excitement is growing and artists are putting their final touches to their work.

And with around 120 artists gathering to showcase their talents it's an event not to be missed. As well as painters, sculptors, printmakers and many other creative works, the trail promises a fun-packed day out for all the family.

At just £5 a ticket - children under 18 are free - it offers fantastic value for money.

Award-winning picture for the Loncliffe Award 2022 by Fiona Drake

Along with workshops for all ages and drop-in, hands-on sessions for children, there will be live music and an exciting range of street food and drink.

Artists will be located in large marquees, the Church, school and in the homes of Bonsall residents.

To make getting there easy there's a free park and ride option with a ‘hop on hop off’ minibus service from Via Gellia with two buses circulating around the village throughout the event as well as extra parking at Upper Town at the top of the trail.