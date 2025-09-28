Bolsover Drama Group sets sail with classic musical Anything Goes

Set aboard a luxury cruise liner, Anything Goes is packed with unforgettable songs, tap-dancing sailors, and an eccentric cast of characters navigating love and mischief on the high seas. Known for its wit, glamour, and timeless tunes such as “I Get a Kick Out of You” and “You’re the Top,” the show has been delighting audiences since its Broadway debut.

“This is one of the most joyful and lively shows we’ve ever staged,” said a spokesperson for Bolsover Drama Group. “Whether you're a die-hard musical theatre fan or simply looking for a fun night out, Anything Goes is guaranteed to entertain.”

Tickets start from just £10, and early booking is recommended due to high demand. For more information and to book online, visit www.bolsoverdramagroup.org

So dust off your dancing shoes and join Bolsover Drama Group for an unforgettable evening at sea - because when it comes to great local theatre, Anything Goes.

