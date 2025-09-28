Reno Sweeney played by Leanne Collins alongside Billy Crocker played by Dale Shaw.placeholder image
Bolsover Drama Group sets sail with classic musical Anything Goes

By Katie Watkins
Contributor
Published 28th Sep 2025, 14:50 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 09:56 BST
Bolsover, Derbyshire -Audiences are in for a spectacular voyage of music, laughter, and toe-tapping entertainment as Bolsover Drama Group prepares to bring the timeless musical Anything Goes to the stage this October. The production, which will run from Wednesday 8th to Saturday 11th October 2025 at The Assembly Rooms in Bolsover, promises a dazzling blend of comedy, romance, and high-energy performances. With nightly shows at 7:15pmand a Saturday matinee at 2:00pm, theatre lovers will have multiple chances to catch the beloved Cole Porter classic.

Set aboard a luxury cruise liner, Anything Goes is packed with unforgettable songs, tap-dancing sailors, and an eccentric cast of characters navigating love and mischief on the high seas. Known for its wit, glamour, and timeless tunes such as “I Get a Kick Out of You” and “You’re the Top,” the show has been delighting audiences since its Broadway debut.

“This is one of the most joyful and lively shows we’ve ever staged,” said a spokesperson for Bolsover Drama Group. “Whether you're a die-hard musical theatre fan or simply looking for a fun night out, Anything Goes is guaranteed to entertain.”

Tickets start from just £10, and early booking is recommended due to high demand. For more information and to book online, visit www.bolsoverdramagroup.org

So dust off your dancing shoes and join Bolsover Drama Group for an unforgettable evening at sea - because when it comes to great local theatre, Anything Goes.

Rehearsal shots

Rehearsal shots Photo: Submitted

Erma and Moon played by Grace Randall and Paul Holland

Erma and Moon played by Grace Randall and Paul Holland Photo: Submitted

Hope Harcourt played by Tara Foster

Hope Harcourt played by Tara Foster Photo: Submitted

Lord Evelyn Oakley played by Chris Peck

Lord Evelyn Oakley played by Chris Peck Photo: Submitted

