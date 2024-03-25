Bluebells Farm Park welcomes new arrivals just in time for Easter celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 50 lambs, calves and chicks have made their arrival at the family-run farm, just in time for its highly anticipated Easter event, The Choccy Woccy Factory.

Taking place from 29 March until 7 April, The Choccy Woccy Factory is a completely new event for the farm park, that will satisfy everyone's sweet tooth and leave lasting memories of chocolatey delights and farmyard fun.

The 10-day festive celebration will be filled with Easter-themed activities, delicious chocolate treats from the Choccy Woccy Doodah Machine and now the chance to meet the newest members of the farm family.

Bottle Feeding Lambs at Bluebells Farm Park

Ella Brown, Co-owner of Bluebells Farm Park, said: “The arrival of our newborns adds an extra layer of excitement for those visiting the farm this Easter, and there’s still more on the way. We’re expecting another 20 calves and maybe a couple more lambs, so there’s a chance visitors might see a live birth, with little lambs taking their first wobbly steps.”

During the Easter event, visitors will have the opportunity to meet the farm’s newest additions, bottle-feed the lambs, take part in the live shows and take photos with the Easter bunny.

Ella adds: “The Choccy Woccy Factory is a completely new event for us and we’re excited to unveil all the work our team have put into making it one of our best Easter events yet. Get ready to step into the world of Choccy Woccy fun and be whisked away by our wonderful creations.”

The farm park and micro-dairy have also announced the return of its popular mini-egg ice cream, which is made on-site using milk from their cows and lovingly handmade into artisan ice cream. The mini-egg ice cream is part of the farm’s spring collection and will be available for a limited time only.

Children at Bluebells Farm Park standing infront of Easter sign

Admission includes access to the indoor sand pit and outdoor play area, jumping pillow, outdoor go-karts, cow palace and the cuddle corner.

Tickets are available at https://bluebelldairy.co.uk/ and for those booking tickets to the Easter event will receive half-price tickets to Bluebells May half-term event.