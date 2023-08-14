Bluebell Dairy Launches ‘Big Kids’ Corporate Away Day Packages

The farm-park, which is well-known for pulling in visitors from across the region and beyond for a fun-filled, affordable day out for the whole family, has already welcomed a handful of local businesses through the gates.

Companies can expect a jam-packed itinerary including: alpaca walking, cow safari tractor rides, a giant jumping pillow, animal petting and ice cream tasting, sampling all 27 flavours of the luxury artisan ice cream which is produced onsite.

Bluebell Dairy have launched their corporate away days as an opportunity for businesses to get their teams outside and improve wellbeing, as multiple studies have found links between access to green space and being around animals to have reduced the risk of mental health problems, improved mood and reduced stress[1].

Bluebell Dairy Corporate Away Days

Set within 320 acres of farmland in the Derbyshire countryside, just three miles from Derby town centre, Bluebell Dairy provides the ultimate location for businesses looking to escape for a day of team activities.

Ella Brown, Co-owner of Bluebell Dairy, said: “We are so excited to have launched our brand-new corporate days as we continue to expand our offering at the park. While we are the perfect place for a family day out, Bluebell Dairy isn’t just for kids!

"The activities we have on the farm are ideal for teams looking to enjoy the outdoors and bond within a relaxed environment.

“Being outside and among the animals certainly brings out the big kid in all of us, and it’s been lovely to see teams connecting with one another throughout the day and leaving with big smiles on their faces.”

Bluebell Dairy Corporate Away Days

In the last 12 months, the Brown family, which owns the farm, have invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in diversifying the farm as well as enhancing its visitor experience.

They recently bought a state-of-the-art robotic milker for their micro dairy and are in the process of building a brand new, beautifully designed ice cream parlour.

Ella added: “We are continuously looking for ways to invest in the park, from educational visits to our ‘Ice Cream Getaways’ wild camping experience, and now our corporate away days, there’s something for everyone here at Bluebell Dairy.”