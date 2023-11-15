Blue Christmas Service 2023
A service of remembrance and hope.
This time of year can be a mix of emotions that make it a challenge.
We invite you to a service of reflection, comfort and hope for those who can find celebration difficult at Christmas.
Sunday 3rd December 4pm at Christ Church (91 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield S41 7JH).
All welcome.
More info: holytrinityandchristchurch.org