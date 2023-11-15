News you can trust since 1855
Blue Christmas Service 2023

A service of remembrance and hope.
By Holy Trinity ChurchContributor
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:48 GMT
This time of year can be a mix of emotions that make it a challenge.

We invite you to a service of reflection, comfort and hope for those who can find celebration difficult at Christmas.

Sunday 3rd December 4pm at Christ Church (91 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield S41 7JH).

All welcome.

More info: holytrinityandchristchurch.org