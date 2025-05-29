Bitters, ales, lagers and more at the Nottingham Transport Heritage Centre

Do love the company of a good pint, banter with friends, mouth-watering food and music to get you on your feet? Then get yourself down to the Road Rail Ale Event at the Nottingham Transport Heritage Centre running on the 20th and 21st June. It is the place to be!

Knock back a beer whilst:

Dancing away to the beats of our Live band ‘Sonic Revival’

Indulging at the Indian Street Food stand catered by our friends at Vegetarian Rasoi

Stepping back in time on one of our heritage trains through the Nottingham countryside (Saturday only)

Sampling specialist ales from our local suppliers at Shipstone’s

The first round is on us as you will receive 10 tokens with your ‘Drinkers Ticket’ and don’t worry because if you run out there is plenty to go round with more tokens being available to purchase on the night.

To purchase your Early Bird Tickets and to find out more information click the link www.gcrn.co.uk/RRAL