Birchover Village Hall: Coffee morning & old postcard display
A coffee morning with a difference! There will be a display of old postcards of Birchover and the surrounding area.
In the Village Hall (down church lane opposite The Druid Inn) there will be a display of old postcards of Birchover and the local Area and a selection of home made cakes and drinks to purchase.
27 July - 10.00 am - 12.00 noon
All funds raised to the Birchover Difibrillator Fund.
(Birchover is situated between Bakewell and Matlock in the Peak District) DE4 2BN
There are lots of lovely walks in the area, Stanton Moor and its 9 ladies stone circle, Rowtor Rocks behind the Druid Inn and Robin Hood's Stride / Cratcliffe Rocks and the Hermit's Cave.
