Birchover Village Hall: Coffee morning & old postcard display

A coffee morning with a difference! There will be a display of old postcards of Birchover and the surrounding area.

In the Village Hall (down church lane opposite The Druid Inn) there will be a display of old postcards of Birchover and the local Area and a selection of home made cakes and drinks to purchase.

27 July - 10.00 am - 12.00 noon

All funds raised to the Birchover Difibrillator Fund.

(Birchover is situated between Bakewell and Matlock in the Peak District) DE4 2BN