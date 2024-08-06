Belper welcomes vegan and eco-friendly market

An exciting new market is coming to town on Sunday 11th August, promising a vibrant day filled with vegan and eco-friendly delights.

Get ready, Belper! An exciting new market is coming to town, promising a vibrant day filled with vegan and eco-friendly delights. On Sunday 11th August, from 10am to 3pm, the Market Place will be transformed into a bustling hub of ethical shopping and mouth-watering food, hosted by Rainbow Monkey Events.

The event will showcase a diverse range of small businesses, all dedicated to promoting veganism and sustainability. Visitors can look forward to an array of fantastic food options, including offerings from The Original Baristas, Lesley’s Vegan Cakes and Millsy’s Smokery, all providing gluten free options as well. In addition, the market will feature gifts and homewares from Dash Vegan, eco-friendly bodycare by Modern Green Naturals, and ethical charities such as The Wildlife Trust.

Rainbow Monkey Events is passionate about supporting small, independent businesses by offering them an affordable platform to showcase their creations. "We’re really excited to be coming to Belper!" says Sam Brundish, the event's organiser. "We know there’s a great interest in veganism in the area, and we’re proud to support small businesses and give them a stage to shine."

Dash Vegan will be bringing a range of gifts, snacks, books and eco-friendly homewares.

The market is free to enter and fully accessible. Whether you're a committed vegan or curious about eco-friendly products, the Belper Vegan Market is the place to be.

Head over to the Market Place in Belper on Sunday 11th August, from 10am to 3pm. For more information or to enquire about having a stall at this or any future events, please contact Rainbow Monkey Events at [email protected].