Belper Leisure Centre to deliver Government funded scheme this Easter

A popular leisure centre at the heart of the Derbyshire community has announced that it is delighted to be delivering the local Holiday and Food Activity (HAF) programme in partnership with Amber Valley School Sports Partnership (AVSSP) and on behalf of the UK Government.

The Holiday and Food Activity (HAF) is a government funded school holiday programme that ensures disadvantaged children, young people and families have access to healthy food and enriching activities throughout the school holidays.

Trilogy Active operates Belper Leisure Centre as well as Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema in Northampton and Berzerk Active Play Centres in Northampton, Derby and Birmingham.

“This Easter we are really pleased that in partnership with Amber Valley School Sports Partnership (AVSSP), Belper Leisure Centre is offering places for local children as part of the HAF programme.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active.

Local children taking part in the HAF Scheme.

“These places are offered on our Easter Activity Camp and include dodgeball, swimming, Bouncy Castles, Gymnastics and much more.” he said.

“It is great we can do this for the first time at Belper and we recognise the real difference this will make to numerous families in our local community.” John Fletcher continued.

The sessions, being held over the Easter school holidays, will also be available to Trilogy Active Junior Active members as well as the wider public and local community.

Whereas normally the cost is £20 per day per person for non BLC member and £18 per day per person for Trilogy Active Junior members, there is a special introductory offer, as this is the first time it is being delivered at Belper at just £10 per day per person.

“To take part in the HAF programme at BLC, families must be receiving benefits related free school meals and between 5 to 11 years old.” he said.

The Easter Activity Camps at Belper Leisure Centre are fully supervised and delivered in partnership with AVSSP.

HAF is a government-funded programme delivered across the UK that ensures disadvantaged children and young people have access to healthy food and enriching activities throughout school holiday periods has benefited thousands of families across Northamptonshire.

To book places please visit https://avssp.co.uk/holidaycamps/

HAF spaces can be booked at https://bookings.itsaboutmederbyshire.co.uk/list