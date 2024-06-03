‘Belper Goes Green’ returns for 2024
From 7th to 9th June 2024, ‘Belper Goes Green’ is set to make its triumphant return to the town of Belper. Over three days at Belper Meadows Cricket Club, the festival will celebrate the local community with music, talks, crafts, great food, real ale, and an environmentally-conscious approach.
Kendal Greaves, Co-Chairman of Transition Belper, the group behind the festival, emphasises the unique blend of community engagement and environmental awareness at the heart of ‘Belper Goes Green’: “At Belper Goes Green we want to show that it’s possible to make small changes that make a big difference, not just to the environment but to our physical and mental health, and that of our communities too.”
‘Belper Goes Green’ isn’t just another festival; it’s a dynamic fusion of Community, Eco, and Arts Festival, brought to you by Transition Belper, a group dedicated to reimagining the way we live as part of an international movement.
Community involvement is a key part of Transition Belper and Belper Goes Green festival. The entire festival is run by a passionate team of volunteers, ensuring a warm welcome for every attendee, and a vibrant atmosphere brought alive by local artists, musicians, and poets.
Throughout the weekend, visitors can expect an impressive line-up of live entertainment, a CAMRA real ale and cider festival, hot and cold food (including a range of delightful vegetarian and vegan options), insightful green talks, a Toy Library to entertain the little ones, and a myriad of crafts and community art activities.
Weekend tickets are priced at just £5.50, making ‘Belper Goes Green’ an affordable and enriching experience for all.
Save the dates in your diary and stay updated by searching ‘Belper Goes Green’ or visiting transitionbelper.org/belper-goes-green.