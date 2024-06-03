‘Belper Goes Green’ returns for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Belper Goes Green’ returns to Derbyshire, promising three days of community, eco, and arts festival fun

From 7th to 9th June 2024, ‘Belper Goes Green’ is set to make its triumphant return to the town of Belper. Over three days at Belper Meadows Cricket Club, the festival will celebrate the local community with music, talks, crafts, great food, real ale, and an environmentally-conscious approach.

Kendal Greaves, Co-Chairman of Transition Belper, the group behind the festival, emphasises the unique blend of community engagement and environmental awareness at the heart of ‘Belper Goes Green’: “At Belper Goes Green we want to show that it’s possible to make small changes that make a big difference, not just to the environment but to our physical and mental health, and that of our communities too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Belper Goes Green’ isn’t just another festival; it’s a dynamic fusion of Community, Eco, and Arts Festival, brought to you by Transition Belper, a group dedicated to reimagining the way we live as part of an international movement.

The festival will celebrate the local community with music, talks, crafts, great food and real ale

Community involvement is a key part of Transition Belper and Belper Goes Green festival. The entire festival is run by a passionate team of volunteers, ensuring a warm welcome for every attendee, and a vibrant atmosphere brought alive by local artists, musicians, and poets.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can expect an impressive line-up of live entertainment, a CAMRA real ale and cider festival, hot and cold food (including a range of delightful vegetarian and vegan options), insightful green talks, a Toy Library to entertain the little ones, and a myriad of crafts and community art activities.

Weekend tickets are priced at just £5.50, making ‘Belper Goes Green’ an affordable and enriching experience for all.