Belper Food Festival back with a big bang
Get ready to indulge in a feast of flavours at the Belper Food Festival on Sunday the 1st June!
From sizzling street food to gourmet delights, this vibrant festival brings together the best local vendors serving up mouth-watering dishes in the heart of Derbyshire.
Whether you're craving artisan burgers, wood-fired pizzas, or sweet treats, there's something to satisfy every craving. With live music, family-friendly activities, and a buzzing atmosphere, it's the perfect way to spend a summer Sunday.
Don’t miss out—come hungry and leave happy" 10-4 Sunday the 1st of June 2025.