Belper Food Festival back with a big bang

By Ruth Hattersley
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 12:32 BST
Belper Food Fest. 1st of June 2025 10-4
Come hungry and leave happy!

Get ready to indulge in a feast of flavours at the Belper Food Festival on Sunday the 1st June!

From sizzling street food to gourmet delights, this vibrant festival brings together the best local vendors serving up mouth-watering dishes in the heart of Derbyshire.

Whether you're craving artisan burgers, wood-fired pizzas, or sweet treats, there's something to satisfy every craving. With live music, family-friendly activities, and a buzzing atmosphere, it's the perfect way to spend a summer Sunday.

Don’t miss out—come hungry and leave happy" 10-4 Sunday the 1st of June 2025.

