Belper factory’s pre-Christmas sale with discounts up to 80%

By Andrew Hirst
Contributor
Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:39 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 14:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One of Belper’s favourite factory sales is back this weekend so people can treat themselves to some early Christmas bargains.

Glenbrae makes luxury knitwear and is having a sale this weekend on Saturday, November 16, with knitwear reduced by up to 80%.

Glenbrae operations director Danielle Brown (pictured) said: “These offers are only for people who come to the mill and are not available online.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shoppers must pay cash on the day which helps to keep the prices so low.

Glenbrae operations director Danielle BrownGlenbrae operations director Danielle Brown
Glenbrae operations director Danielle Brown

The company manufactures lambswool and merino knitwear for major corporate names under its tradename Glenbrae and will also have waterproofs and shirts for sale on Saturday.

The sale starts at 8.30am, finishes at 12noon and the address is Glenbrae, 16 Days Lane, Belper, Derbyshire, DE56 1NP.

The items will include slight seconds along with discontinued ranges.

Related topics:BelperDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice