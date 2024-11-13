Belper factory’s pre-Christmas sale with discounts up to 80%
Glenbrae makes luxury knitwear and is having a sale this weekend on Saturday, November 16, with knitwear reduced by up to 80%.
Glenbrae operations director Danielle Brown (pictured) said: “These offers are only for people who come to the mill and are not available online.”
Shoppers must pay cash on the day which helps to keep the prices so low.
The company manufactures lambswool and merino knitwear for major corporate names under its tradename Glenbrae and will also have waterproofs and shirts for sale on Saturday.
The sale starts at 8.30am, finishes at 12noon and the address is Glenbrae, 16 Days Lane, Belper, Derbyshire, DE56 1NP.
The items will include slight seconds along with discontinued ranges.