Belper factory’s pre-Christmas sale with discounts up to 80%

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Belper’s favourite factory sales is back this weekend so people can treat themselves to some early Christmas bargains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenbrae makes luxury knitwear and is having a sale this weekend on Saturday, November 16, with knitwear reduced by up to 80%.

Glenbrae operations director Danielle Brown (pictured) said: “These offers are only for people who come to the mill and are not available online.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers must pay cash on the day which helps to keep the prices so low.

Glenbrae operations director Danielle Brown

The company manufactures lambswool and merino knitwear for major corporate names under its tradename Glenbrae and will also have waterproofs and shirts for sale on Saturday.

The sale starts at 8.30am, finishes at 12noon and the address is Glenbrae, 16 Days Lane, Belper, Derbyshire, DE56 1NP.

The items will include slight seconds along with discontinued ranges.