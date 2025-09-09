One of last year's contestants

Kilburn Care Home, near Belper in Derbyshire, part of Aurem Care, is preparing to welcome four-legged friends once again for its much-loved dog show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which returns for a second year after residents declared last year’s show a highlight, will take place on Thursday, 18th September at 2pm.

Residents will take on the role of judges as staff, family, and friends bring along their canine companions to compete in a range of fun categories. These include Prettiest Bitch, Handsome Male, Best Tricks, and Waggiest Tail. The afternoon will also feature a lively dog costume parade, sure to bring plenty of smiles and laughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Georgia Benniston said: “Last year’s dog show brought so much joy to our residents, they loved meeting the dogs, watching them perform, and of course judging the competition. We’re delighted to be hosting the event again and can’t wait to see the variety of dogs (and costumes!) taking part this year.”

Anyone interested in joining the fun with their pet is warmly invited to get in touch with Georgia at Kilburn Care Home or via the home’s official Facebook page.