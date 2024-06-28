Beauty and the Beast in Bolsover

Get ready to be enchanted by tale as old as time! Bolsover Drama group will be stepping into the magical world of Broadway’s classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and they invite you to ‘be their guest’.

The classic story tells of Belle, a book-loving young woman from a town, who encounters the Beast, living in a castle when trying to save her father. The beast, mean and unkind, is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. Belle meets the castle staff, who light up Belle’s darkest moments with their kindness (and their tea☕️) in the castle, all while under the Beasts watchful eye. Meanwhile the manly Gaston, aims to win Belle’s affections in hopes to get his happily ever after, with the help of the loyal Lefou. Belle, cautious but kind, begins to try and uncover who the beast really is underneath. Maybe there’s more to him than meets the eye… Will the Beast learn to love and be loved, to break the curse? If the curse isn’t broken, he and his entire household will be doomed for eternity. Will Gaston persuade Belle to become his bride? Come along on this enchanted adventure to find out!