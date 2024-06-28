Beauty and the Beast in Bolsover
The classic story tells of Belle, a book-loving young woman from a town, who encounters the Beast, living in a castle when trying to save her father. The beast, mean and unkind, is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. Belle meets the castle staff, who light up Belle’s darkest moments with their kindness (and their tea☕️) in the castle, all while under the Beasts watchful eye. Meanwhile the manly Gaston, aims to win Belle’s affections in hopes to get his happily ever after, with the help of the loyal Lefou. Belle, cautious but kind, begins to try and uncover who the beast really is underneath. Maybe there’s more to him than meets the eye… Will the Beast learn to love and be loved, to break the curse? If the curse isn’t broken, he and his entire household will be doomed for eternity. Will Gaston persuade Belle to become his bride? Come along on this enchanted adventure to find out!
Prepare yourself for an evening of wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice. Bolsover Drama Group will be bringing to life, the stage version of this Academy Award-winning animated feature, 10th to the 13th July at 7:15pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2:00pm The Assembly Rooms, Bolsover Tickets £9.00 🎟️Box Office 07980 337715 www.bolsoverdramagroup.org
