Beans on Toast set to for the biggest Annie’s Burger Shack gig to date

A popular burger restaurant is set to serve up Beans on Toast as it hosts its biggest gig in Derby to date.

Annie’s Burger Shack will be welcoming the folk act to the Derby venue in Friary Street on Sunday, November 26.

Thanks to a large cult following, Beans on Toast has sold more tickets than some of the better-known acts that have taken to Annie’s stage in recent years including Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman Huey Morgan, Welsh rap stars Goldie Lookin’ Chain and comedian Joe Pasquale.

Jay McAllister, AKA Beans on Toast

He will be sharing his unique and unfiltered take on hot topics such as the environment's dire straits, the UK political landscape, the ominous rhythm of war drums and the impending AI revolution.

And there will be songs designed to have the audience rolling with laughter while making them think with no holds barred honest lyrics and his quick wit.

Beans on Toast, whose real name is Jay McAllister, said: “People can expect a night of folk music that makes them think and laugh and feel like they are hanging out with old friends and feel better for it. It’s about bringing some positivity into the world through music.

“Folk music and burgers in old church on a Sunday – what more could you want.”

This is not his first trip to Derby and it is somewhere that he has fond memories of from through the years, including a night in the Hairy Dog and he was on stage in the city on the night of the General Election when Jeremy Corbyn missed out on a seat.

In honour of the weekend, he has prepared his song ‘Beers and Burgers’ especially to perform on the night. He said: “I’ve got a lot of time for the place.”

He has previously sold out Nottingham Arboretum in summer and has toured with singer-songwriter Frank Turner as well as performing at Glastonbury.

Will Bailey, Annie’s head of events, said: “Beans on Toast is one of the biggest events that we have put on at Annie’s as he has got a massive cult following. To have this gig at Annie’s cements us on the venue circuit.

“This helps the credibility of Annie’s as a events venue. He will be playing at the Rescue Rooms, next to Rock City in Nottingham, next year, and this is part of that tour.

“I’m really excited to have him here. He plays folk music but makes it really appealing to a younger audience.”

Beans on Toast will have two support acts on the night but it will not be a traditional set up with a break between each one as the music will continue straight through and they will finish on the stage with the main act at the end of the night.

To finish the night, gig-goers can grab a burger to take home with them.

Annie’s Burger Shack has become a firm favourite with East Midlands diners thanks to its popular Rhode Island-style burgers featuring a whole host of ingredients with elaborate names and all available in vegan, veggie and meaty, ensuring nobody need miss out.