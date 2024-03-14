BBC-backed emzae continues her unique journey in music with free Chesterfield gig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“To have this album at all is a complete triumph, but for it to be this excellent is damn near a miracle.”

The powerful words of music blogger Karl Blakesley were a selection of many which were used to describe pop singer-songwriter and producer emzae’s debut album All Those Things I Thought I Knew which came out in 2023.

But the fiercely independent artist, whose formative years were disrupted by the chronic illnesses M.E. and OCD, had at times given up on her lifelong dream of becoming a musician.

“I was scared to even sing in front of anyone at one point,” she says. “I definitely didn’t feel confident enough to express my dreams for the future, because I thought people would tell me I would be better off focusing on managing my conditions and getting a steady job. I wouldn’t blame them for that - there are few examples of people like me who have made things work. So I just kept it to myself and tried to push it down.”

But one night, everything changed. In a particularly low point in her personal life, a ‘nothing to lose’ attitude persuaded emzae to upload a demo online. It was the start of a journey that has not only lifted her from those dark times, but also seen her backed by the likes of BBC Introducing, playing festivals up and down the country and even supporting 80s legends Altered Images.

Not bad for someone who runs her entire music career from her bedroom in Derby.

“I approach everything now by asking the question ‘why not me’? I think that comes directly from my experiences growing up - my family have always been incredibly supportive and loving, but the outside world has many obstacles for people with invisible conditions. I became used to fighting for everything I wanted, and sometimes even things I deserved without a fight. It was tough, but it gave me skills I am grateful for now - I became my own biggest advocate, and developed a belief I could achieve almost anything with enough determination and trial and error.”

Taking on the sole writing, recording, production and mixing roles for the entire album, playing every instrument on it and singing every note (including backing vocals), emzae even designed her own vinyl artwork, conducted her own PR and ultimately released the album on her own label, Zirconia Records.

It has been highly rated by a number online publications, and was even featured as the best-selling album of any format in the synth pop and indie pop categories on the music store Bandcamp upon its release.

Now, emzae is scheduled to perform the album live as part of a UK tour which she - as you might have already guessed - booked herself with no management or live agent. Her acclaimed show balances an energy that is both intimate and laced with anecdotes, with songs that utilise live samples, looping and captivating vocals.

The tour starts on Saturday, 30th March, with a free entry gig at Chesterfield's Vanishing Point Records, with support from Paytron Saint - an alt-rock three piece from the Amber Valley.