Barry Steele returns to the Winding Wheel in Chesterfield with The Roy Orbison Story
The Winding Wheel Chesterfield April 19.
Direct from the West Ends Adelphi theatre, The Roy Orbison story takes you on a musical journey celebrating the rock n roll hall of fame and 6-time grammy award winning “Big O” and The Traveling Wilburys.
Featuring all the Classic hits including Pretty woman, Crying, I drove all night, you got It, Only the Lonely, In Dreams, California Blue and many more…
“True Identikit brilliance” The Stage
“Spinetingling” What’s good to do
“Unbelievable and effortless” Ipswich star
“Incredible” North West End