Barn Farm's Bank Holiday Bonanza: A weekend of fun, music, and charity
Saturday, August 26:
- Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice: Teas, coffees, cakes, art & craft tent, games, and meet George the Mascot
- Air Ambulance
- Pre-loved books and games
- Attractions: Children's Party Bus, Cosy Nose Candle Company, Crafty Green Fingers, Festival stall, Birchover Youth Club stall, Tea Cup Ride, Trampolines
- Animal experiences: Pigmy goats, pony rides, Unicorn ponies
- Vintage Tractor, Big Red Tractor
- Barn Farm's Rainbow Truck Ride
Schedule:
2:30 PM - Bella's Belly Dancing
4:00-6:00 PM - Loopy Lou: Walkabout Fun & Party Dances
5:30 PM - Punch & Judy Show
8:00 PM - LIVE MUSIC: RIVERS (rock/indie/Brit pop covers band)
Sunday, August 27:
- Similar stalls and attractions as Saturday
- New additions: Disney Character, Small Traction Engines, Hog Roast (early PM)Entertainment
Schedule:
2:00-4:00 PM - Disney Maribelle: fun and photos
3:30-4:30 PM - Stuart Brown: Children's Entertainer, walkabout balloon modelling
7:30 PM - LIVE MUSIC: Riffler followed by Samson 65 (Darren and Molly - Ultimate Party Duo)
Throughout the weekend:
- Wellness with Lena in the Holistic Healing Tent
- Bella's Tarot Card Readings (Sunday)
- Glow Sticks/Flashing lights sales (fundraising for village defibrillator)
- Horse & Jockey Mobile Bar, Cocktails• Food Stalls: Pizza Pi, Hot Dogs, Fries, Butty Box Breakfasts
Note: Some stalls are cash only. Children must be supervised.