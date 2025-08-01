Barn Farm's Bank Holiday Bonanza: A weekend of fun, music, and charity

Barn Farm in Birchover presents a festive Bank Holiday Weekend extravaganza on August 26-27, 2023. Join us for charity stalls, entertainment, activities, and live music. Stalls open at noon on both days.

Saturday, August 26:

  • Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice: Teas, coffees, cakes, art & craft tent, games, and meet George the Mascot
  • Air Ambulance
  • Pre-loved books and games
  • Attractions: Children's Party Bus, Cosy Nose Candle Company, Crafty Green Fingers, Festival stall, Birchover Youth Club stall, Tea Cup Ride, Trampolines
  • Animal experiences: Pigmy goats, pony rides, Unicorn ponies
  • Vintage Tractor, Big Red Tractor
  • Barn Farm's Rainbow Truck Ride

Schedule:

2:30 PM - Bella's Belly Dancing

4:00-6:00 PM - Loopy Lou: Walkabout Fun & Party Dances

5:30 PM - Punch & Judy Show

8:00 PM - LIVE MUSIC: RIVERS (rock/indie/Brit pop covers band)

Sunday, August 27:

  • Similar stalls and attractions as Saturday
  • New additions: Disney Character, Small Traction Engines, Hog Roast (early PM)Entertainment

Schedule:

2:00-4:00 PM - Disney Maribelle: fun and photos

3:30-4:30 PM - Stuart Brown: Children's Entertainer, walkabout balloon modelling

7:30 PM - LIVE MUSIC: Riffler followed by Samson 65 (Darren and Molly - Ultimate Party Duo)

Throughout the weekend:

  • Wellness with Lena in the Holistic Healing Tent
  • Bella's Tarot Card Readings (Sunday)
  • Glow Sticks/Flashing lights sales (fundraising for village defibrillator)
  • Horse & Jockey Mobile Bar, Cocktails• Food Stalls: Pizza Pi, Hot Dogs, Fries, Butty Box Breakfasts

Note: Some stalls are cash only. Children must be supervised.

