Barn Farm Campsite host a family fun weekend for Blythe House Hospice
Friday, 25 July - early evening
Teas, coffees, cakes served by Blythe House Hospice. Meet Blythe Bear – Blythe House Games – interactive and traditional
Matlock Bath PTA Festival stall glitter hair, face-paints, tattoos, Birchover Youth Club pre loved games, tea cup ride and trampolines!
8.00 pm - LIVE MUSIC – FREEWAY
Glow Sticks/Flashing lights sales – raising money for village defib costs
Saturday, 26 July - from noon
Teas, coffees and cakes served by Blythe House Hospice, Meet Blythe Bear
Blythe House Games – interactive and traditional, Holymoorside Riding School Pony Rides
12.00 noon – Meet Gully Mouse & Friends (from Gulliver’s Kingdom)
2.00 pm – 4.00 pm Animal Encounters
2.00 – 3.00 pm – Stuart Brown, Children’s Entertainer, walkabout balloon modelling
4.00 – 6.00 pm – Loopy Lou’s Walkabout – fun and party dances
5.30 pm – Punch and Judy Show
Meet Pixie, Pumpkin, Percy & Pedro the Pigmy Goats – take them a walk!
CRAFTS!, Crafty Green Fingers - Plants and Hand Knits, Crafts by Zoe, Homemade Dog Treats &, Keyrings by Jessica - Raising funds for Explorers Ghana Visit, Birchover Youth Club preloved games, Matlock Bath PTA Festival stall (Glitter, Face-paints, Glitter Hair), Cosy Nose Candle Company, Tea Cup Ride and Trampolines!
2 – 4.00 pm animal encounters - Wellness with Lena in the Holistic Healing Tent
Pigs in Caskets Hog Roast – approx. 5.30 pm – (tbc)
8.00 pm - LIVE MUSIC – SHED THE EGO
Glow Sticks/Flashing lights sales – raising money for village defib costs
HORSE AND JOCKEY MOBILE BAR – FOOD STALLS – FUN FOR ALL THE FAMILY!
Chilldren must be supervised at all times, most stalls will be CASH ONLY
