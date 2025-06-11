Barn Farm Campsite host a family fun weekend for Blythe House Hospice

Tractors old and new...

Food stalls, crafts, activites, live music - fun for all the family - horse and jockey bar, cocktails, drinks!

Friday, 25 July - early evening

Teas, coffees, cakes served by Blythe House Hospice. Meet Blythe Bear – Blythe House Games – interactive and traditional

Matlock Bath PTA Festival stall glitter hair, face-paints, tattoos, Birchover Youth Club pre loved games, tea cup ride and trampolines!

Wellness Tent

8.00 pm - LIVE MUSIC – FREEWAY

Glow Sticks/Flashing lights sales – raising money for village defib costs

Saturday, 26 July - from noon

Teas, coffees and cakes served by Blythe House Hospice, Meet Blythe Bear

Shed The Ego - Live Music

Blythe House Games – interactive and traditional, Holymoorside Riding School Pony Rides

12.00 noon – Meet Gully Mouse & Friends (from Gulliver’s Kingdom)

2.00 pm – 4.00 pm Animal Encounters

2.00 – 3.00 pm – Stuart Brown, Children’s Entertainer, walkabout balloon modelling

perfect ponies!

4.00 – 6.00 pm – Loopy Lou’s Walkabout – fun and party dances

5.30 pm – Punch and Judy Show

Meet Pixie, Pumpkin, Percy & Pedro the Pigmy Goats – take them a walk!

CRAFTS!, Crafty Green Fingers - Plants and Hand Knits, Crafts by Zoe, Homemade Dog Treats &, Keyrings by Jessica - Raising funds for Explorers Ghana Visit, Birchover Youth Club preloved games, Matlock Bath PTA Festival stall (Glitter, Face-paints, Glitter Hair), Cosy Nose Candle Company, Tea Cup Ride and Trampolines!

2 – 4.00 pm animal encounters - Wellness with Lena in the Holistic Healing Tent

Pigs in Caskets Hog Roast – approx. 5.30 pm – (tbc)

8.00 pm - LIVE MUSIC – SHED THE EGO

Glow Sticks/Flashing lights sales – raising money for village defib costs

HORSE AND JOCKEY MOBILE BAR – FOOD STALLS – FUN FOR ALL THE FAMILY!

Chilldren must be supervised at all times, most stalls will be CASH ONLY

Book your camping/caravan pitch or luxury barn accommodation via our website: https://www.barnfarmcamping.com