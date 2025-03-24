Sausages!placeholder image
Barn Farm, Birchover - Fun Charity Weekend

By Sandra Rimmer
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 15:58 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 16:08 BST
We are hosting a fun filled Charity Weekend over the late May Bank Holiday. Attractions, stalls, entertainment and LIVE MUSIC!

Book your camping/caravan pitch or luxury barn accommodation for our Charity Weekends – Book via our website: https://www.barnfarmcamping.com

BAR, FOOD, STALLS, ACTIVITES, LIVE MUSIC

FUN FOR ALL THE FAMILY

Horse & Jockey Bar - Butty Box, Breakfasts, Pizza, Pigs in Caskets Hog Roast

STALLS FROM NOON ONWARDS

May Bank Holiday

Saturday 24 May Teas, Coffees, Cakes served by ASHGATE HOSPICE volunteers

3.00 pm – 5.00 pm animal encounters

4.00 – 6.00 pm – Loopy Lou (walkabout, party dances)

5.30 pm Punch and Judy Show

Meet the pigmy goats (Pixie and Pumpkin) – take them a walk! Children’s Party Bus, Betulla Jewellery by Harriet Miller, Birchover Youth Club stall, Crafty Green Fingers – Plants and Hand Knits, Crafts, Stanton in Peak PTA – Festival Stall (Glitter Hair, Facepaints,Tattoos)

Wellness with Lena at the Holistic Healing Tent! Holymoorside Riding School Pony Rides (times tbc)

LIVE MUSIC - RIVERS - energetic rock/indie/Brit pop covers band

Glow sticks, headbands, etc for sale raising money for village defib costs

Sunday 25 May Teas, Coffees, Cakes served by ASHGATE HOSPICE volunteers

12.00 noon meet Gully Mouse & Friends from Gulliver’s Kingdom

2.00 pm – 4.00 pm ‘Taylor Swift’, fun, dances and photos with ‘Taylor Swift’

4.00 pm – 5.00 pm Stuart Brown – Children’s Entertainer – Balloon Modelling

Children’s Party Bus, Birchover Youth Club stall, Betulla Jewellery by Harriet Miller, Crafty Green Fingers - Plants and Hand Knits, Crafts, Meet the pigmy goats (Pixie and Pumpkin) – take them a walk! Stanton in Peak PTA – Festival Stall (Glitter Hair, Facepaints,Tattoos)

Wellness with Lena at the Holistic Healing Tent! Holymoorside Riding School Pony Rides (times tbc)

Pigs in Caskets Hog Roast – time tbc

LIVE MUSIC – Paper Kite – country music and party set

Glow sticks, headbands, etc for sale raising money for village defib costs

