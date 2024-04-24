Bakewell Choral Society's Summer Concert: The Sprig of Thyme
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bakewell Choral Society will present its Summer Concert on Saturday 15th June at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Parish Church, Mill Road, Cromford.
The choir, under the baton of its musical director Alan Eost, will perform John Rutter’s “The Sprig of Thyme” (a cycle of English, Scottish and Irish folk-songs) along with other madrigals, songs and readings on the theme of love, nature and summer. The musical accompaniment will be provided by Andrew Cummings.
Bakewell Choral Society is delighted that this concert will also feature performances by the BBC Senior Young Chorister of the Year, Natalie Fooks.
Tickets are £10 – students and accompanied children free.
Tickets are available on the door, from any choir member or from The Little Vagabond Bookshop, Unit 9, Orme Court, Granby Road, Bakewell. They can also be purchased online at www.bakewellchoral.co.uk (a booking fee applies).