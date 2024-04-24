Bakewell Choral Society's Summer Concert: The Sprig of Thyme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bakewell Choral Society will present its Summer Concert on Saturday 15th June at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Parish Church, Mill Road, Cromford.

The choir, under the baton of its musical director Alan Eost, will perform John Rutter’s “The Sprig of Thyme” (a cycle of English, Scottish and Irish folk-songs) along with other madrigals, songs and readings on the theme of love, nature and summer. The musical accompaniment will be provided by Andrew Cummings.

Bakewell Choral Society is delighted that this concert will also feature performances by the BBC Senior Young Chorister of the Year, Natalie Fooks.

Poster for the Bakewell CS Concert

Tickets are £10 – students and accompanied children free.