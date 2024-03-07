Bakewell Choral Society performing Handel's Messiah

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Under the baton of their musical director, Alan Eost, they will be performing Handel's Messiah - Parts 2 and 3.

South Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra will be joining the choir for this concert along with organist Andrew Cummings, who is also the choir's rehearsal accompanist.

The four soloists performing with the choir are Georgie Malcolm (Soprano), Amy Holyland (Contralto), Rhys Batt (Tenor) and Daniel Vening (Bass).

