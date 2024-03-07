Bakewell Choral Society performing Handel's Messiah
Bakewell Choral Society will be performing Handel's Messiah in Bakewell Parish Church on Saturday 16th March at 7.30pm.
Under the baton of their musical director, Alan Eost, they will be performing Handel's Messiah - Parts 2 and 3.
South Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra will be joining the choir for this concert along with organist Andrew Cummings, who is also the choir's rehearsal accompanist.
The four soloists performing with the choir are Georgie Malcolm (Soprano), Amy Holyland (Contralto), Rhys Batt (Tenor) and Daniel Vening (Bass).
Tickets are available on the choir's website (www.bakewellchoral.co.uk/buy-tickets-1), from any choir member, at The Little Vagabond Bookshop, Unit 9, Orme Court, Granby Road, Bakewell or on the door. Tickets are £20 (price includes a programme). Students and accompanied children are free.