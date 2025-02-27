Bakewell Choral Society perform Faure Requiem

Bakewell Choral Society performing at a Summer Concert

On Saturday March 29th Bakewell Choral Society will be giving their Spring concert at Bakewell Parish Church at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main item in the programme will be the very popular Requiem by Faure, but there will be 8 other choral items including Cantique de Jean Racine by Faure, and Panis Angelicus by Cesar Franck.

The concert will be conducted by Alan Eost, and accompanied on the organ by Andrew Cummings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solo parts in the Requiem will be sung by two promising young local soloists. Bethan Pollard soprano, is a former pupil of Lady Manners School, Bakewell. She is about to join the Sixth Form at Chetham’s School of Music in September, and is a member of the National Youth Choir, and the Halle Youth Choir. James Caroe baritone, has won several awards at the David Clover Festival of Singing. From September he will be Bass Choral Scholar at Hereford Cathedral.

Tickets are available online at www.bakewellchoral.co.uk, from Maxwell’s Bookshop, Unit 9 Orme Court, Granby Road Bakewell, from any choir member or on the door.