Bakewell Choral Society perform Faure Requiem
The main item in the programme will be the very popular Requiem by Faure, but there will be 8 other choral items including Cantique de Jean Racine by Faure, and Panis Angelicus by Cesar Franck.
The concert will be conducted by Alan Eost, and accompanied on the organ by Andrew Cummings.
The solo parts in the Requiem will be sung by two promising young local soloists. Bethan Pollard soprano, is a former pupil of Lady Manners School, Bakewell. She is about to join the Sixth Form at Chetham’s School of Music in September, and is a member of the National Youth Choir, and the Halle Youth Choir. James Caroe baritone, has won several awards at the David Clover Festival of Singing. From September he will be Bass Choral Scholar at Hereford Cathedral.
Tickets are available online at www.bakewellchoral.co.uk, from Maxwell’s Bookshop, Unit 9 Orme Court, Granby Road Bakewell, from any choir member or on the door.