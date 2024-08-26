Bagpipes send-off for luxury Derby train

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lone piper will play a lament as Britain’s poshest train pulls out of Derby and Chesterfield stations next month.

He will be seeing off the Northern Belle as champagne-sipping passengers set out on a slap-up day trip to Edinburgh.

It is just one of the luxurious touches to travelling on the 1930s Pullman-style train, which once formed part of the iconic Orient Express.

“We don’t like to blow our own trumpet about how great the Northern Belle is,” said a spokesman. “So we have somebody play the bagpipes instead!”

Steaming ahead ... Tangmere hauls the Northern Belle over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line.

The trip on Wednesday, September 4, includes an optional tour of the late Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Yacht Britannia at nearby Leith.

Tickets sold out weeks ago despite costing £495 each – although for that price, passengers do get a three-course brunch on the way to Scotland, followed by a slap-up six-course dinner with wine during the journey home.

And the spokesman said: “It is always worth checking for last-minute cancellations. We will squeeze you on board if we can."

While they dine, passengers will be serenaded by onboard musicians while a conjuror wanders through the carriages to add an extra touch of magic to the occasion.

For those who do miss the train, the Northern Belle will be making another trip to Edinburgh from Derby on November 22.

Before that there will also be a steam-hauled journey over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line on Saturday, October 26.

This trip featured on Channel 5’s The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys programme, when actor Bill Nighy raved over the Northern Belle, describing it as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel”.

Finally, in December, there will be a seven-course Christmas Lunch Special.

Prices on the Northern Belle start at £295. For further details see www.northernbelle.co.uk.