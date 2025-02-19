Babymetal Legend-43 the movie - only in cinemas from February 28

98 concerts, 25 countries, 280,000 fans, one final show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023-24, BABYMETAL played to sold out crowds across the globe and now fans can relive the final show of that tour in BABYMETAL: LEGEND-43 THE MOVIE.

In April 2023, SU-METAL (Vocal, Dance), MOAMETAL (Scream, Dance), and MOMOMETAL (Scream, Dance) entered a new stage as the newly born BABYMETAL. Since then, they have embarked on their largest world tour, "BABYMETAL WORLD TOUR 2023 - 2024", which took them to 25 countries across the globe. The headline tour, which included 98 performances drew a total audience of more than 280,000 fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final chapter of this world tour, the first Okinawa performance "BABYMETAL WORLD TOUR 2023 - 2024 TOUR FINAL IN JAPAN LEGEND - 43," was fully filmed. The film features a wide variety of songs, a one-of-a-kind world view, a production unique to the tour finale, and the overwhelming performance of BABYMETAL, who have evolved even further on their world tour, all of which can be experienced in this film.

BABYMETAL

Morgan Calton, founder of Source Entertainment, said “We are very excited to bring this outstanding concert film to BABYMETAL's incredibly passionate fans across Europe! It looks and sounds incredible and seeing it on the big screen will be an opportunity not to miss. We can’t wait for The One to be able to relive the last tour and get themselves in the mood for the band’s upcoming arena dates!”

Trailer link: https://youtu.be/Ym9MKDveDHQ

Booking link: https://www.babymetalcinema.com/

Certificate PG TBC / Running time 81 mins

BABYMETAL LEGEND-43 THE MOVIE

Midlands venues:

Savoy Nottingham

Savoy Worksop

Savoy Corby

Odeon Loughborough

Odeon Stafford

Odeon Birmingham New Street

Odeon Mansfield

Odeon Coventry

Odeon Derby

Odeon Birmingham Broadway Plaza

Odeon Tamworth

Cineworld Wolverhampton

Cineworld Nottingham

Cineworld Chesterfield

Cineworld Telford

The Light, Walsall