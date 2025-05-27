Award-winning singer-songwriter Jez Lowe returns to Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall for solo performance

By David Carless
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 13:04 BST
Jez LoweJez Lowe
Jez Lowe
A welcome return for this brilliant singer/songwriter to Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, Derbys. on Sat. 14th. June at 7.30pm.

Award winning singer/song writer Jez Lowe returns to Holloway.

Apart from his solo performances (this is one) Jez also has his own band, The Bad Pennies, and performs with The Pitman Poets.

Tickets online at ticketsource.co.uk/florence-nightingale-memorial-hall

Box Office 01773 856545

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice