Award-winning singer-songwriter Jez Lowe returns to Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall for solo performance
A welcome return for this brilliant singer/songwriter to Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, Derbys. on Sat. 14th. June at 7.30pm.
Award winning singer/song writer Jez Lowe returns to Holloway.
Apart from his solo performances (this is one) Jez also has his own band, The Bad Pennies, and performs with The Pitman Poets.
Tickets online at ticketsource.co.uk/florence-nightingale-memorial-hall
Box Office 01773 856545