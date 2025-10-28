Award winning firework experts helps to illuminate skies 20 minutes from Derby

Dazzling firework display to light up skies just outside Derby as a Burton farm brings back its popular Bonfire Night family event.

Fireworks at the Farm, is set to return to the National Forest Adventure Farm on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th November with a breathtaking 15-minute series of fireworks from the same company behind the Commonwealth Games displays.

Set to music the show will illuminate the night sky above the 40-acre Burton farm park with added entertainment including live music, walkabout entertainers, fairground rides, street food stalls, licensed bar and bonfire all adding to the outdoor fun.

Tom Robinson, who runs the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Ivor, said the event was an opportunity for families to come together and enjoy some outdoor fun in the countryside.

Families enjoy Fireworks on the Farm at National Forest Adventure Farm

He said: “We are always looking for new ways to add some sparkle to the farm and help families enjoy fun in the great outdoors together.

“Last year’s firework displays were a huge hit and so we are keen to bring back the event allowing families to enjoy all the fun of the farm as well as the evening entertainment and firework shows.

“This year we are bringing back our giant bonfire for families to enjoy and by opening the outdoor fun field with its jumping pillows, go-karts and musical maze, it means firework night can be a whole day of fun rather than just a few hours.”

With over 35 years of experience firework specialists Jubilee Fireworks, who have supported some of the largest displays around the world, will be helping to illuminate the night skies. The UK’s most awarded fireworks company to date, they were awarded the prestigious 1st place Gold Jupiter award in the L’International des Feux Loto-Quebec in Montreal twice and were the first fireworks company in the history of the competition to be the first to fire and win.

Fun fair at Fireworks on the Farm

Fireworks at the Farm was launched in 2023 and since then has welcomed nearly 14,000 guests eager for a glimpse of the dazzling displays.

Tickets include access to the National Forest Adventure Farm’s fun field and animal barn from 2pm till dusk as well as the evening entertainment, firework display and bonfire.

The National Forest Adventure Farm started life as the National Forest Maize Maze back in 2004. Each year it has grown until the National Forest Adventure Farm opened as an attraction park in May 2011. The site offers indoor fun, outdoor adventure and farm animals. It also hosts many events throughout the year including Easter Activities, a huge summer Maize Maze, Halloween pumpkins, and Christmas celebrations.

This year’s fright inducing Halloween themed night-time attraction Screamfest finishes on Saturday 1st November and features new for six scream inducing scares as well as extreme stunt shows, walkabout actors, live music and added scare zones attracting famous faces from Burton DJ Nathan Dawe to footballers and influencers.

Tickets to Fireworks at the Farm start from £13 and include access to the farm from 2pm with use of the fun field and animal barn until dusk followed by the evening entertainment, live music, firework display and bonfire. Tickets including access to the indoor soft play start from £18 allowing visitors to explore the outdoor play areas including jumping pillows, go-karts and fossil dig as well as the three-storey indoor soft play.

VIP Gazebo tickets include access to an exclusive gazebo with firepits and spectacular views of the firework display as well as a food and drink package for up to 8 guests for those looking for a VIP experience. Gazebo prices start from £295

For more information or to book tickets go to www.adventurefarm.co.uk