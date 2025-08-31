Magnus Shaw's new collection of columns.

Chesterfield-based, award-winning writer and broadcaster, Magnus Shaw, has just published a collection of articles from his time as a magazine columnist.

A Derbyshire resident for many years, Magnus draws on his eclectic passions - from travel and media, to his love of music - to create a collection that is as entertaining as it is thought provoking.

Magnus says:

“There was never a grand plan for me; my career was just blown on the winds of fortune. So, after 25 years in the media, advertising and music industries, these columns reflect the people, events, and music that inspired me. I hope readers enjoy them, or at least find them interesting.”

Definite Articles is available now as an eBook and paperback here: https://amzn.eu/d/4QAtMOF