Award winning Derbyshire choir unites some of Midland’s best musical talent for anniversary concert

Singing sensation Ocho, who were finalists in the Midlands Choir of the Year last year, will be marking a decade of musical performances in their upcoming anniversary concert.

Ocho plus Guests will be held at The 400 Theatre in Willington Road, Repton, on Saturday 3rd June.

The eight-piece choir, which was started in 2013 by Derek Gardner to offer an alternative to traditional choral music, expertly combines the talents of eight different vocalists singing together to produce one perfectly blended sound.

Members of the Ocho Singers, who are celebrating their 10th anniversary of singing together

The group, which rehearses in Barrow Upon Trent, in South Derbyshire, travel across the country for performances and sing completely ‘a cappella’, without background music. They perform a wide range of styles from sacred choral and Victorian favourites to modern versions of pop classics.

They will be joined by fellow Midlands Choir of the Year finalists Chanteuse Chamber Choir from Stafford as well as Burton Musical Theatre Company.

Derek, who is one of the group’s founding members, said: “Ocho was set up to bring together eight talented people who just loved to sing and wanted the challenge of each person singing a different line.

“The choir has evolved and changed since we first started but our mission has always remained, and we continue to share our love of music. The concert will not only celebrate our 10th year but bring together some of the region’s most talented performers for a celebration of musical styles.”

Ocho, who were vocal ensemble winners at Burton Competitive Music Festival in 2019 and Oundle Festival of Music and Drama winners in 2019 and 2017, pride themselves on their eclectic mix of music styles. They play everything from choral greats such as Nunc Dimittis by Gustav Holst to an a cappella version of the Spice Girls Wannabe and I Just Called to Say I Love You by Stevie Wonder.

Ocho plus Guests – 10th Anniversary Concert will be held at The 400 Hall, Willington Road, Repton, on Saturday 3rd June. Doors open at 6.30pm with the performance starting at 7.30pm.

