Aviation heritage comes alive at Vulcan to the Sky Trust open day
The event, taking place on Friday 29th November from 10am to 3pm at CBE+ in Chesterfield, will showcase several significant parts of the historic aircraft, including its engine, fuel tank, and wing tips.
Marc Walters, chief executive of Vulcan to the Sky Trust, said: "This open day represents a fantastic opportunity for people to connect with an important piece of British aviation history. Visitors will have the chance to see crucial components of XH558 up close and learn about their significance from our dedicated team of engineers and volunteers."
A highlight of the event will be a special presentation about the Vulcan's ejector seat by an experienced armourer, offering insights into this crucial safety system. Visitors can also explore a memorabilia shop and view videos and pictures from the aircraft's remarkable history.
The open day will emphasise VTST's commitment to STEM education, showcasing how the legacy of Vulcan XH558 continues to inspire future generations of engineers, scientists, and aviators.
Marie Cooper, trustee at VTST and CEO at CBE+, a global leader in precision Electroless Nickel Plating (ENP), complemented by precision CNC Machining and a range of specialist ancillary services, said: "We are thrilled to be able to hold this special open day at our Chesterfield site; we believe the day will demonstrate how we're using the fascinating engineering heritage of the Vulcan to spark interest in technical careers among young people."
The event will be held at CBE+, Enterprise Drive, Chesterfield, S42 5UZ.
For more information about the VTST, visit www.vulcantothesky.org