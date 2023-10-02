Ascentant Accountancy launch free Business Support Network for small businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aimed at Startups and Small Businesses in Amber Valley, the "Saturday Sessions" will be hosted on the first Saturday of the month and provide an opportunity to network with other Businesses, collaborate, find funding opportunities and build a support network.

Ascentant Accountancy have launched a free Business support network for Startups and Small Businesses from its Ripley office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimed at Businesses in the Amber Valley area, Businesses of all types are welcome, whether Self Employed or a Limited Company and whether Pre Startup, just started a Business or well established.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ascentant Accountancy Business Lounge

"Saturday Sessions" will be held on the first Saturday of each month, with the first event held between 9.30am and 1pm on Saturday 7th October at its Oxford Street office in Ripley.

The sessions are an opportunity for new or existing business owners to get together, chat, network and discuss the challenges that their businesses are currently facing.

Director, Kevin Drew, said "Running a business is challenging at the best of times, but with the cost of living crisis, high borrowing rates, a drop in consumer spending and economic challenges, it has never been quite so tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing a space for Businesses to share their experiences and learn from each other is the aim of launching our support network and as it grows, we want to provide workshops to provide advice on Marketing, Sales, HR and other areas that businesses find challenging.

Further, we want to be able to signpost Businesses to support and training available locally through D2N2, local University Partnerships and other providers. Growing a strong local Business Community is key to providing employment and growth to local Communities and allowing them to get a step up in hard times".

The Business Support network will also provide the opportunity for freelancers and those working from home to utilise hot desks for free in Ripley and access mentoring from Ascentant Accountancy.

Attendees are encouraged to grab refreshments from other local businesses on Oxford Street, Ripley and bring some Business Cards.