Ian Gordon Prize -‘Light on the water at Linacre’ painted by Logan Tattersall, Newbold Outward AcademyIan Gordon Prize -‘Light on the water at Linacre’ painted by Logan Tattersall, Newbold Outward Academy
Ian Gordon Prize -‘Light on the water at Linacre’ painted by Logan Tattersall, Newbold Outward Academy

Young north Derbyshire artists’ work goes on show in Chesterfield

After the success of the 2022 event, the Rotary Club of Chesterfield and St Andrew’s United Reformed Methodist Church are delighted to announce the Annual Rotary Chesterfield Schools’ Art Exhibition again for 2023.
By Ingrid Stopher
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:21 BST

The schools participating last year were St Mary’s Catholic High School, Brookfield Community School, Parkside Community Schools, Outwood Academy Newbold and Outwood Academy Hasland Hall. The event was very well-attended by students from participating schools, parents, friends and other visitors over the exhibition weekend.

Judges Dr Vicky Sharples, art lecturer, and the Reverend Caroline Andrews chose 8 prize winners from the exhibition of outstanding work. Logan Tattersall, student at Outwood Academy Newbold, was presented with the Gordon Award prize in memory of former Ian Gordon, Elder, Rotarian and founder of the exhibition, and certificates of merit were presented by the Mayor of Chesterfield.

Craig Longmuir, Head of Art at St Mary’s, said last year’s exhibition was a huge success and an amazing opportunity to showcase students’ work. This year’s event is set to be another great display.

The upcoming exhibition is on display Saturday 21st (11am-4pm) and Sunday 22nd October (1pm-4pm) at St Andrew’s United Reformed Methodist Church, Newbold Road. The opening ceremony and presentation of Certificates will take place at 10am on Saturday 21st October. All welcome!

‘Man looking down’ painted by Sylvie Kurcewicz from Brookfield Community School.

1. Sylvie Kurcewicz

‘Man looking down’ painted by Sylvie Kurcewicz from Brookfield Community School. Photo: Submitted

‘Colourful Houses/Buildings’ painted by Neve B. from Parkside Community School.

2. Neve B

‘Colourful Houses/Buildings’ painted by Neve B. from Parkside Community School. Photo: Submitted

‘Half-painted Face’ painted by Amy Richards from Newbold Outwood Academy.

3. Amy Richards

‘Half-painted Face’ painted by Amy Richards from Newbold Outwood Academy. Photo: Submitted

‘Green Plant in Pot’ painted by Emily Brown from Brookfield community School.

4. Emily Brown

‘Green Plant in Pot’ painted by Emily Brown from Brookfield community School. Photo: Submiited

