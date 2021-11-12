Wildlife artist Pollyanna Pickering's rarely seen The Golden Tryptych is showpiece of exhibition in her Derbyshire gallery

The showpiece of the exhibition at Brookvale House, Oaker, near Matlock, will be The Golden Tryptych which Pollyanna painted to mark the dawning of the new millennium. This year will mark the silver anniversary of the creation of this remarkable piece which will be on public display for the very first time since it was unveiled 21 years ago.

The two outer panels of the triptych depict a night scene featuring nocturnal animals. The triptych opens to reveal three painted panels depicting a sunlit

landscape filled with British wildlife. The painting features more than 50 individual birds and animals and took Pollyanna over three months in the studio to

complete.

Visitors will also be able to view more than 50 additional original paintings of British wildlife. Most of the paintings on display will never have been seen by the public before.

Pollyanna’s daughter and business partner Anna-Louise will be on hand throughout and will be pleased to chat to visitors about the paintings and the

wildlife which inspired Pollyanna’s life and work.

Anna-Louise will sign copies of the book ‘A Brush With Wildlife’ which tells the story of many of the creatures which feature in the triptych and describes the

creation of this master work.

A special commemorative 2022 calendar featuring images taken from the triptych will also be available.

Visitors will also be able to browse through the latest additions to Pollyanna’s extensive range of greetings cards, fine art and limited edition prints, and a wide variety of giftware featuring her work alongside an exclusive display of giftware commissioned by Harrods.

There will be more than 150 Christmas card designs to choose from, including the latest charity cards featuring designs by Pollyanna.

Brand new cake and paper crafting kits, launched by Anna-Louise on television’s Create and Craft channel, will also be on sale.

A minimum of ten percent of all sales throughout the exhibition will be donated to worldwide conservation projects through the Pollyanna Pickering Foundation.