Unique opportunity to own a bespoke barrel as popular art sculptures go under the hammer

Derbyshire individuals are being given the chance to get their hands on one of 14 unique art sculptures next month as a popular heritage art trail comes to an end.

The Burton Barrel Roll, which was held in Burton town centre for 10 weeks over the summer, attracted more than 31,000 visitors to the area, adding more than £600,000 to the local economy through additional spending in cafes, restaurants and shops.

Artists from across the UK hand painted 1.5m high 3D fibreglass beer barrels with bespoke designs celebrating the town’s heritage, environment and community as part of the trail which covered 4.4 miles of paths through the town centre.

Organisers, Making Trails, are now holding an auction at 7pm on Tuesday 22nd October at The Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton, to find forever homes for the unique artwork. All proceeds will go towards creating a permanent art installation in the town, leaving a lasting legacy of the event.

One of the 14 3D barrel sculptures being auctioned off for a permanent art installation

Tilley Bancroft, founder of Making Trails, said she hoped people would take the opportunity to secure a limited-edition piece of artwork celebrating the town’s longstanding connections with the brewing industry.

She said: “The Burton Barrel Roll has been our most popular trail yet with more than 31,000 visitors flocking to see the designs over the summer. It is now time to find the beautiful barrels forever homes.

“Hand painted by local artists and featuring unique designs they are the perfect opportunity for businesses or individuals to get their hands on a bespoke piece of artwork celebrating the very best of Burton.

“Successful bidders will not only be securing a unique 3D sculpture but helping to provide a lasting legacy for the town as the funds will go towards creating a new, permanent art installation in the town.”

Each of the 14 barrel sculptures have been hand painted by artists with designs including anything from famous local people and landmarks to hops, bees, biscuits and even outer space.

The Burton Barrel Roll is the third art sculpture trail by Making Trails held in the town since 2020. Attracting its largest number of visitors to date research from the event shows each visitor spending on average £20 in local shops and cafes providing a huge boost to the local economy as well.

Tickets for the Burton Barrel Roll Auction cost £25 and include a welcome reception with drinks and canapes as well as a lively trail quiz. Each barrel has a reserve price of £400.